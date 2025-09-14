Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $278.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.40. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

