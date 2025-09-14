Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.45 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.