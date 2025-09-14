Garde Capital Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,863.20. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,474.06. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,597. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $180.90.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.