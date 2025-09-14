Lam Group Inc. Purchases 1,365 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 5.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

