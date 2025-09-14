Lam Group Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,581,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,743,000 after acquiring an additional 253,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,423,000 after purchasing an additional 314,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

