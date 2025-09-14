Lam Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 184,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 364,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $74.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.