TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 162.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

