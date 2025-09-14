Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Holdings Decreased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

