Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 192,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FRDM opened at $43.87 on Friday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

