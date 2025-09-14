Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Insider Acquires A$2,142,406.75 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Lacaze bought 148,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.41 per share, with a total value of A$2,142,406.75.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

