Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 17,200 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

