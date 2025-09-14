Shelley Powell Sells 30,000 Shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) insider Shelley Powell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.06, for a total transaction of C$1,741,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,705 shares in the company, valued at C$1,608,413.78. This trade represents a 51.99% decrease in their position.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$43.59 and a 1-year high of C$58.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Gerdes Energy Research dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

