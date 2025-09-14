Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE OBK opened at $35.52 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.85.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.