Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE OBK opened at $35.52 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

