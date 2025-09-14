Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.42 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $735.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $317,266.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,224.66. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 30.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 155.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.0% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.