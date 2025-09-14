Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOSL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $167.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.04 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,050 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 425,182 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,199 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

