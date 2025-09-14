Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

GWRS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.04. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0253 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

