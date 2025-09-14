PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $124.80 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $127.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $632,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,688,535. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,168. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,632 shares of company stock worth $3,295,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12,101.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 150.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.