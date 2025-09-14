Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,821 shares of company stock valued at $960,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

