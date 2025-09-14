Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

