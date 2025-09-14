Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF $CRBN

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CRBN opened at $223.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,034.64 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $224.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.