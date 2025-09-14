Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust $FXY Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 34.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,018,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after purchasing an additional 259,826 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,467,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.05.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.