HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,989 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of -233.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.90.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.