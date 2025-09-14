HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,649 Shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF $BBLB

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.31% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBLB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBLB opened at $85.05 on Friday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $96.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

