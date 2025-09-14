SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Lessened by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $167,317,000.

SPLG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

