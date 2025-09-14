HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 119 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,493,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $93.18 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

