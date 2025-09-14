HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSFree Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,878,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FTGS opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $36.16.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

