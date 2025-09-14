HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,237 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

