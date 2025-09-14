Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 65.6%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $111.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $133.93.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

