Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 65.6%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $111.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $133.93.
About Toyota Industries
