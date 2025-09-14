Susan Ocampo Sells 89,868 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 89,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $11,939,862.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,735,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,238,078.70. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,891 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $10,717,248.59.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 50,361 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $6,679,883.04.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,986 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $6,029,684.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,195 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $421,931.70.

On Friday, September 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 113,275 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $14,885,467.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $131.87 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -130.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

