Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $22,971,637.10 in Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.