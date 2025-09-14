Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) CEO Sells 78,762 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE THC opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $199.99.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
