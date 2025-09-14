Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) CEO Sells 78,762 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE THC opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $199.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

