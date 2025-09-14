Insider Buying: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Buys 9,344,704 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 9,344,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $39,995,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,535,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,059.84. The trade was a 114.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 7.9%

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $250.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

