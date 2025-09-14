Scott Milsten Sells 55,581 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $7,478,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,351.36. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 12th, Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $2,104,200.00.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
NYSE ELF opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
