Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Drops By 72.4%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

