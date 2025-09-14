WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,600 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

WH Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. WH Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.