Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $59,547,774.88 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 573,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $59,547,774.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,592,405.92. The trade was a 59.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 811,800 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $96,133,356.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 204,416 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $24,131,308.80.

On Friday, August 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 80,820 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $8,274,351.60.

On Thursday, August 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,339 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $94,435,524.63.

On Friday, August 22nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 20,733 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $2,035,773.27.

On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $91,675,507.30.

On Monday, August 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $55,396,951.96.

CoreWeave Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at $318,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $1,450,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

