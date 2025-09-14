Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $59,547,774.88 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 573,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $59,547,774.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,592,405.92. The trade was a 59.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 811,800 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $96,133,356.00.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 204,416 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $24,131,308.80.
- On Friday, August 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 80,820 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $8,274,351.60.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,339 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $94,435,524.63.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 20,733 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $2,035,773.27.
- On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $91,675,507.30.
- On Monday, August 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $55,396,951.96.
CoreWeave Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of CRWV stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at $318,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $1,450,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
