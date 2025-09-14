Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Rapt Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rapt Therapeutics to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $9.00 target price on Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Rapt Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Rapt Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

