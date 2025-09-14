Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $6,545,125 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.