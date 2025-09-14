indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ INDI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,910.94. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,715.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,309 shares of company stock worth $679,937. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,527,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.