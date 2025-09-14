indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,910.94. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,715.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,309 shares of company stock worth $679,937. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,527,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

