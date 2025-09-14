Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

