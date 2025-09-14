Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The company had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

