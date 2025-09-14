Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $191.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

