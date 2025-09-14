MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:MSPR opened at $1.73 on Friday. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.44.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($204.05) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 4,375.62% and a negative return on equity of 326.80%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.
