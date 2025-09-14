MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MSPR opened at $1.73 on Friday. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.44.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($204.05) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 4,375.62% and a negative return on equity of 326.80%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSP Recovery stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSPR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of MSP Recovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery, Inc engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

