Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.