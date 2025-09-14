Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,500 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. Vext Science has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.25.
Vext Science Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.