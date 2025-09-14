Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,500 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. Vext Science has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.25.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

