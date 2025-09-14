Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.5%

GMED stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 86,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.