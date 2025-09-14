Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

CMC opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

