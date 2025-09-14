IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of IRS stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

