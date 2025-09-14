IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of IRS stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones
About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
