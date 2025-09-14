UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,400 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $27.08 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

