Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on EW. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $714,006,000 after buying an additional 4,805,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $330,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

